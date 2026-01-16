Born on This Day in 1943, the Country Star Who Overcame Hardship To Dominate the Charts in the 70s and 80s

On this day (January 16) in 1943. Ronnie Milsap was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina. Born blind, abandoned by his mother, and raised in poverty, Milsap found his passion for music at a young age. Later, he developed into one of the most versatile and successful “crossover” artists in country music. His distinct genre-blending style allowed him to dominate the charts throughout the 1970s and ’80s.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Millsap’s mother believed that his blindness was a “divine punishment.” As a result, she asked his father to take him away. His grandparents raised him in Southern Appalachia until he was old enough to attend the North Carolina State School for the Blind and Deaf in Raleigh. While there, a slap from a staff member caused him to lose what was left of his vision.

Later, Milsap attended the Governor Morehead School, where he learned several instruments. Eventually, he landed on the piano as his instrument of choice and went through the school’s classical music training. He continued his musical education at Young Harris Junior College, finishing in 1964. The next year, he was recording a blend of R&B and pop for Scepter Records. His 1965 single “Never Had It So Good” was a minor hit.

Three years later, Milsap relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where he briefly recorded for Chips Moman’s label. He also played piano and sang on Elvis Presley’s “Kentucky Rain.” Then, in 1972, he moved to Nashville, where his country music career began.

Ronnie Milsap Goes Country

Interestingly, Ronnie Milsap’s road to Nashville started at the Whiskey A Go-Go in California. According to WGNA, Charley Pride watched Milsap perform one evening and was so impressed that he approached the young singer/piano player and urged him to become a country artist. Soon, Pride’s manager, Jack Johnson, started working with Milsap. They also helped get Milsap a deal with RCA.

The next year, he released “I Hate You,” his first single for RCA, and found his first top 10 hit. It was also his appearance on the country chart. He followed that with “That Girl Who Waits on Tables,” which peaked at No. 11. That was the last time he would miss the top ten until 1992.

Between the early 1970s and early ’90s, Milsap released a long list of memorable hits. “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” “Daydreams About Night Things,” “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “Nobody Likes Sad Songs,” and many more topped the chart during the peak of his success.

All told, he notched 35 No. 1 singles. He has also taken home six Best Male Vocal Performance Grammy Awards and four CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

