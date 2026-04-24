4 Country Songs Every 70s Kid Knew by Heart (But Somehow Forgot)

If you were a 70s kid and listened to country songs on repeat, I’ll bet you’ve heard these songs before, though you might have forgotten about them. Let’s revisit some classics worth remembering, shall we?

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“Golden Ring” by George Jones and Tammy Wynette (1976)

The divorce drama between country crooners Tammy Wynette and George Jones was inescapable. Even if you were a kid not yet familiar with romantic relationships. The pair certainly played into it with this single, released when they were still freshly divorced. And despite the emotional tensions likely present in the studio when it was recorded, “Golden Ring” still sounds absolutely incredible.

“L.A. Freeway” by Guy Clark (1975)

You might remember this song from Guy Clark’s version. That tune was released in 1975 on his debut record Old No. 1. However, Clark initially wrote the song in 1970, and it was first released by Jerry Jeff Walker in 1972 on his self-titled album. That version was close to being a crossover hit, peaking at No. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the years since, “L.A. Freeway” has been covered by everyone from Steve Earle to Ryan Bingham. But you just can’t beat the version recorded by the songwriter himself.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter (1975)

Jessi Colter remains one of the unsung heroes of outlaw country. She was a woman in a sea of men that made the genre great. Her biggest hit, “I’m Not Lisa”, has stood the test of time, too. Originally a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and a crossover hit at No. 4 on the Hot 100, “I’m Not Lisa” was quite a success for Colter. I just wish her other very deserving songs got the same amount of pop chart attention, especially during her 1970s era.

“I Can Help” by Billy Swan (1974)

How about a side of rockabilly with your country music? This entry on our list of country songs is one that 70s kids would remember after spinning it for a few seconds. It’s an underrated gem today, but it was quite a hit back in 1974. “I Can Help” by Billy Swan peaked at No. 1 across the board, including the Hot 100, the Hot Country Songs chart, and multiple international charts across Europe and beyond.

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