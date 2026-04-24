Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Unpack Pain in New Duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

Back in 2024, Ella Langley teamed up with Riley Green for the massive hit “You Look Like You Love Me.” Landing No. 1 on the charts, the country singer followed that song with yet another hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Much like her duet with Green, “Choosin’ Texas” quickly soared to No. 1. Not wanting to lose that momentum, it seems that Langley could have yet another No. 1 hit on her hands thanks to her newest duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

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There might not be any better way to celebrate the weekend than with a new song from either Langley or Wallen. Thankfully, fans won’t have to decide as the two singers joined forces on “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Fans first heard the song when Langley opened for Wallen on his Still the Problem tour.

No longer having to rely on fan footage, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” is finally here. Already gaining thousands and thousands of likes, fans are calling it the song of the summer. “Song of the summer just landed.” Another person added, “Fleetwood Mac vibes. Love these two together.”

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While rooted in themes of love, the song explores the toxicity of a relationship and how it can slowly unravel even the strongest emotions. “Can’t love you anymore/Can’t keep chasing you around in the back of my mind/I can’t need you anymore/Can’t keep sharing this bed with your ghost every night/I hate that your kiss left a burn on my lips/Oh baby, how do I tell my heart it ain’t yours/When I said it before/I can’t love you anymore”

Marking their first collaboration together, Wallen noted they have wanted to work together for some time. It wasn’t until Langley put the final touches on the lyrics to “I Can’t Love You Anymore” that she sent it to the country singer.

It wasn’t long after Wallen heard the song – he knew it was something special and didn’t hesitate to jump on the track. “Ella and I have been talking about doing a song for a little while now. We have been on tour together and I’m a huge fan of what she does. She wrote and sent over this song and from the beginning riff, it was hard to deny. I’m honored she wanted me to be the one to do it with her.”

With Langley and Wallen joining voices, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” is already striking a chord with fans. If the early reaction is any indication, the duet could be well on its way to becoming one of the year’s biggest hits.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)