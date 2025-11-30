4 Country Songs From 1970 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

In the mood for some super underrated country songs from the year 1970? The first year of the decade was a fine one for country tunes. Yet, many charting hits that year did not make it to the No. 1 spot on any Billboard chart when they really should have. Let’s look at a few examples.

“A Good Year For The Roses” by George Jones

This classic from George Jones is always on classic country radio today. And yet, back when it debuted in 1970, it didn’t quite make it to No. 1. “A Good Year For The Roses”, written by Jerry Chesnut, was a No. 2 hit for Jones on the Hot Country Singles chart. It was close to being a crossover hit, too. The song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart in the US. The song also reached No. 4 in Canada. And yet, it never quite made it to the top. Neither did Elvis Costello’s version, the duet version from 1994 between Jones and Alan Jackson.

“I Can’t Be Myself” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers

Merle Haggard was enjoying quite a bit of success in the early 1970s. His standout single “I Can’t Be Myself” from the album Hag should have been a bigger hit than it was on the charts, considering its popularity. This country tune peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 6 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. It also hit No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart.

“Bed Of Rose’s” by The Statler Brothers

This is a pretty gem from the group known as The Statler Brothers. Released in 1970, the song eventually took off in late 1971. It peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It also made it to No. 58 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Somehow, this very popular tune didn’t make it to the top of any chart.

“Where Have All Our Heroes Gone” by Bill Anderson

“Where Have All Our Heroes Gone” by Bill Anderson is a country protest song of sorts, bemoaning the lack of traditional heroes back in the day. Whether you agree with Anderson’s sentiments or not, it’s hard to argue how loved this song was in the US and Canada in 1970. The “Nashville Sound” tune peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart, No. 9 on the Canada Country Songs chart, and No. 93 on the Hot 100. Based on popularity alone, I’m a bit surprised this tune didn’t reach No. 1.

