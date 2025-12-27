4 Country Songs From 2018 That No One Remembers Anymore

Seven years ago, in 2018, some of the best country songs of all time were released. In the years since then, other songs have, of course, taken over on the airwaves and on streaming platforms. We’re taking a closer look at four songs that came out in 2018, which became big hits, even though no one remembers them anymore.

“Southbound” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood includes “Southbound” on her 2018 Cry Pretty album. Written by Underwood, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, the feel-good summer anthem became a Top 5 single for Underwood.

“Southbound” says, “To get a little southbound, unwound, Tennessee Honey kinda buzz / Them south sounds up loud, summer drippin’ off of us / From the river bank to the party cove / Long as it floats, we’ll rock the boat / And it’s all lookin’ up when we get down, yeah / And get a little southbound, southbound / Get a little southbound, southbound.”

The video for “Southbound” features Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, and her son, Isaiah, along with her band and crew, as well as her Cry Pretty Tour openers, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.

“Lose It” by Kane Brown

“Lose It” is the only song Kane Brown released in 2018. From his sophomore Experiment album, Brown wrote the song with Chase McGill and Will Weatherly.

The song says, “I don’t think you know what you’re doing to me / You got my heart skip-skipping a beat. / You’re not close enough, so that space between / You and me, let’s lose it / The way you’re dancin’, swayin’ to the music / Girl, that body and how you move it / Every time you cross my mind / Girl, I lose it / Yeah, I lose it.“

Brown’s inspiration for the song was hs desire, even relatively early in his career, to find an escape for himself.

“The song meaning, to me is, you just want to get away from everything,” Brown tells The Boot. “I feel like everybody is always on their social media. I can’t say nothing, because that’s how I got started. I’m always on social media. But … it’s just you and your girl getting away, and not worrying about any problems going on in the world today. It’s just lose it and have fun together.”

“Blue Tacoma” by Russell Dickerson

“Blue Tacoma” is Russell Dickerson’s second consecutive No. 1 single, following “Yours”. The song, written by Dickerson, Parker Welling, and Casey Brown, the song is on Dickerson’s freshman Yours album.

“Blue Tacoma” begins with, “Wheels rolling on an old Toyota / Twist top on a Sunkist soda / Your brown hair in the west coast wind / If heaven is anywhere / 90’s hits at the top of our lungs / Shuffle landed on ‘Still the One’ / Missing turns ’cause that’s our song / If heaven is anywhere / It’s in a blue Tacoma.“

Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, appears in the video.

“Woman, Amen” by Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley includes “Woman, Amen” on his The Mountain album. Inspired by his wife, Cassidy, “Woman, Amen” says, “I’d lose my way and I’d lose my mind / If I faced one day on my own / I know I was saved the night that she gave / This drifter’s heart a home / Every night, I should be on my knees / Lord knows how lucky I am / I’ll never say it near enough / Thank God for this woman, amen.”

“Everything I write starts at a personal spot, and it’s about my wife and our relationship,” Bentley tells iHeart of the song, which he wrote with Josh Kear and Ross Copperman. “How important she is to me. And every year, we go further down our road of our journey together, I realize how much more I depend on her and need her. Not only for my career and music, but more importantly for my life. And try to be the man I want to be. This song is a pretty direct discussion of that.”

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images