3 Dave Matthews Band Songs That Fans Love To Belt Out at Concerts

When you’re shelling out hundreds of dollars to attend a big live concert, you want to get your money’s worth. And when you’re attending a Dave Matthews Band show, that means singing at the top of your lungs to some of the group’s most popular tracks. You definitely won’t be the only one there screaming along to some DMB hits!

That’s what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three Dave Matthews Band songs that the jam band’s fans can’t get enough of. Indeed, these are three Dave Matthews Band songs that their fans simply love to sing out loud during concerts.

“Crush” from ‘Before These Crowded Streets’ (1998)

Not only is this 1998 track Jay-Z’s favorite Dave Matthews Band tune, but it’s also a fan favorite. The romantic ode that titular lead vocalist Dave Matthews wrote for his wife has become one of the band’s most successful songs. It’s also one that fans just love to sing during shows, chiming in en masse as if the whole audience is Dave Matthews Band’s backup vocalists.

“Jimi Thing” from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1994)

Is this song about Jimi Hendrix? Jim Beam whiskey? Whatever the origin (and perhaps only Matthews knows), not only is this tune one that audiences love to sing live with Matthews, but it’s one they always give a big roar for when he talks about smoking or drinking. “Jimi Thing” is often elongated live, spread out with improvised solos. The above version is a whopping 13 minutes. That’s plenty of time to warm up your voice and belt out a few lyrics, I’d say!

“Granny” (Unreleased)

Even though this song was never formally released on a studio album (it was intended as a single for Dave Matthews Band’s 1994 debut, but it was eventually dropped), it has since become one of the group’s most beloved tunes. Fans love to sing along with DMB and think about their grandmothers. Family is important, and grandmothers are especially so. Here, Matthews sums that up, and fans can’t get enough!

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images