4 Country Songs Released Since 2020 That Should Be on Every Wedding Playlist

Who doesn’t love a good love song? For decades, country music has been a genre built on romantic tunes. But in recent years, several artists have been releasing new music, including these four country songs, perfect for every wedding playlist.

“The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett

Not surprisingly, Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” is inspired by her real-life husband, Cade Foehner. Written by Barrett along with Zach Kale, Emily Landis, and Jim McCormick, the song is on Barrett’s freshman Goldmine album.

“The Good Ones” says, “You’ll know him when you see him / By the way he looks at me / You’d say he hung the moon / I’d say he hung the galaxy / Nobody does it better / Oh the way he pulls me in / I’ve known a couple bad ones / But they all led me to him / He’s one of the good ones.”

“At the time, when we were writing it … I had just been thinking of when we were dating,” Barrett tells The Boot. “At the time during American Idol, people in my family would ask me, like, ‘How’s your boyfriend doing?’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s good. He’s a good one. He’s a keeper.’”

“Joy Of My Life” by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton writes plenty of his own music, often inspired by his own wife, Morgane Stapleton. But “Joy Of My Life”, out in 2022 on Stapleton’s Starting Over album, is actually written by John Fogerty. Fogerty first released the song in 1997.

Stapleton makes “Joy Of My Life” his own, however. The song says, “First time that I saw you / Mmm, you took my breath away / I might not get to Heaven / But I walked with the angels that day / She takes me by the hand / I am the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you, baby / You are the joy of my life?“

“Take My Name” by Parmalee

“Take My Name” is on Parmalee’s 2021 For You album. Written by lead singer Matt Thomas, along with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and David Fanning, “Take My Name” is a perfect wedding song.

The romantic song says, “So take my hand, let me make you mine / I’m through waiting, taking my time / Never felt like this before / Take my name and make it yours.”

“Take My Name” became Parmalee’s third No. 1 single.

“Better Together” by Luke Combs

Luke Combs wrote “Better Together” with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana. The song is on his 2020 What You See Is What You Get record. “Better Together” became a single in October of that year, only a couple of months after Combs married Nicole Hocking.

“Better Together” says, “Some things just go better together and probably always will / Like a cup of coffee and a sunrise, Sunday drives and time to kill / What’s the point of this ol’ guitar if it ain’t got no strings? / Or pourin’ your heart into a song that you ain’t gonna sing? / It’s a match made up in heaven, like good ol’ boys and beer / And me, as long as you’re right here.”

