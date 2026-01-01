4 Country Songs That Might Just Motivate You in the New Year

Whether it’s a small job or a big lifestyle modification, it can be hard to make a change. But these three country songs are so motivating, they will make it (almost) easy to make whatever change is needed.

“The Champion” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and Ludacris released “The Champion” in 2018. The two wrote the song with Chris DeStefano and Brett James.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game,” Underwood says (per MusicRow). “But we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

“The Champion” was used for both Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics. The song says, “I am invincible, unbreakable / Unstoppable, unshakable / They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion, you’re gon’ know my name / You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain / I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win / I am the champion.”

“Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw

If there was ever a country song about not procrastinating, it’s “Live Like You Were Dying”. Written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman, the 2004 single is the title track of Tim McGraw’s eighth studio album.

“Live Like You Were Dying” tells the story of a man who went to the doctor. He found out he was ill and may not have much time left to live. Rather than wallowing in self-pity, the man used the sickness as motivation to do as much as he could in the time remaining.

“Live Like You Were Dying” says, “I went sky-diving / I went Rocky Mountain climbing / I went 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fu Manchu / And I loved deeper / And I spoke sweeter / And I gave forgiveness I’d been denying / And he said, Someday I hope you get the chance / To live like you were dying.’”

“The Mountain” by Dierks Bentley

“The Mountain” is the title track of Dierks Bentley’s 2018 record. Bentley wrote the song with Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Jon Randall. It was inspired by Bentley’s time living in Colorado.

The song begins with, “Well I bet my soul on a six-string gamble / And I climb like hell through the brush and the bramble / Even though I had my doubts, told myself don’t look down / And I turned that hill into a pile of gravel / It was only a mountain, nothing but a big ol’ rock / Only a mountain, it ain’t hard if you don’t stop / It just took a little step, a right then a left / Then a couple million more, who’s counting / Yeah, that’s only a mountain.”

