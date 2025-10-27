3 Carrie Underwood Songs That Prove She Is One of Country Music’s Best Singers

Very few artists, of any genre, have the vocal chops of Carrie Underwood. Since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, Underwood has proven, time and again, her vocal abilities. These three songs prove that Carrie Underwood is one of country music’s best singers.

“Something In The Water”

Carrie Underwood wrote “Something In The Water” with Brett James and Chris DeStefano for her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album. In the song, Underwood seamlessly flips from singing sweetly to belting out the song, including holding out really long notes with ease.

The melody was DeStefano’s idea. But even he admits Underwood takes the song where no one else likely could.

“Carrie has got so many, so many talents in such an extreme level,” he tells The Tennessean. “She’s almost like a chameleon where she can bring in different styles, but yet it’s all her, it all fits within whatever country genre she’s doing, it just sounds like her.”

“The Champion”

Ludacris joins Underwood on “The Champion“, a song they wrote together DeStefano and James. Released in 2018, “The Champion” was used for both the Winter Olympics that year, along with Super Bowl LII.

But the true champion might be Underwood, who belts out the powerful anthem with ease.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion’, our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game,” Underwood says (via MusicRow). “But we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives.”

“How Great Thou Art”

Carrie Underwood includes “How Great Thou Art” on her 2021 My Savior album, but she has been performing it for years in her live shows. The traditional hymn is a favorite of Underwood’s, which is why she also includes it on her Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album. That version is a live one with Vince Gill, after she blew people away with her rendition in 2011, during the ACM Girls Night Out show.

“It was just kind of one of those moments on stage that was other worldly,” Underwood shares. “I don’t even know a real word that I can use to describe it. To see the reaction that it got afterwards was just such an amazing experience. It really made sense for us to finally put it on an album somewhere. … I think it deserves that moment stamped on a CD somewhere.”

Underwood still performs “How Great Thou Art” during her live shows, including during her former Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images