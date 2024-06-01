4 Cult-Classic Country Songs That Were Never No. 1 Hits

All of the songs on this list are easily recognizable to even the most casual country music fan. But did you know that these cult-classic songs never actually made it to #1 on the country charts? Let’s look at a few legendary country songs that were never actually considered hits when they were released.

1. “Fancy” by Reba McEntire

This is probably the most surprising entry on our list of country songs that were never really hits. Everyone knows “Fancy” by Reba McEntire! The track was originally written in 1969 by Bobbie Gentry and peaked at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time. Reba covered the song in 1990, but it only peaked at #8 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It’s since become one of Reba’s most recognizable songs.

2. “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn OId)” by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks fans know this song all too well. It was Brooks’ first-ever single released back in 1989. He still plays it often at his live concerts today. However, the song didn’t chart as well as you’d think when it was released. It peaked at #8 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and that was it. There also isn’t a music video for the track and footage of live performances of the song around the time it came out is very hard to find.

3. “Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

Arguably one of Dolly Parton’s best songs to date, “Coat Of Many Colors” is a major cult classic. The song inspired two different films, after all. You’d think it was a major hit back in 1971. However, it only made it to #4 on the Hot Country Songs chart and is only considered certified gold.

4. “The Pill” by Loretta Lynn

This song was very controversial when it was released back in 1975. In an otherwise conservative music industry, legend Loretta Lynn decided to penn a song about birth control; and it had everyone’s undies in a twist. It’s an iconic anthem beloved by women around the world today. However, the controversy surrounding the track impacted sales, and it only made it to #70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

