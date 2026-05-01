4 Times a One-Hit Wonder Was Actually a Perfect Song

Could a one-hit wonder truly be perfect? These four one-hit wonders definitely come close, and I listen to each of them on a regular basis. One of these might just be a favorite of yours, too. Let’s take a look!

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“99 Luftballons” by Nena (1983)

This might just be the greatest one-hit wonder of the 1980s. It’s certainly one that gets stuck in my head constantly with its fantastic melody, and I don’t even speak German. It’s musically sound, has all the best elements of new wave, and reflects the emotions of the masses during the Cold War. A solid and perfect piece of work, I must say.

“99 Luftballons” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped numerous charts around the globe. It remains Nena’s only charting hit in the US.

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum (1969)

This folky psychedelic rock song dropped at the very end of 1969, but it became an anthem of the 1970s. Norman Greenbaum was really an incredible musician, and he definitely deserved more hits outside of the ultra-memorable “Spirit In The Sky”.

“Spirit In The Sky” is Norman Greenbaum’s only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers (1988)

Is there a catchier song out there, even outside of one-hit wonders? I’m leaning towards “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers being the catchiest of its era, honestly. This Celtic rock classic has stood the test of time in ways that multi-hit bands could only dream of.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” is the Scottish rock duo’s only hit on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 3 after a re-release in 1993. Though, the band has enjoyed several Top 40 hits in their native UK.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba (1997)

Once a call to action and resilience in the face of adversity, now a go-to pub song still drunkenly sung around the world, you just can’t beat “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from 1997. The band had a lot of other songs that should have been international hits, but I’m glad this dance-punk tune was the one they would be known for. This one-hit wonder might just be the perfect alt-rock song.

“Tubthumping” peaked at No. 6 in the US and remains their only hit on our side of the pond.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns