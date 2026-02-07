4 Famous Songs That Made Dancing to Country Music Cool Again

If you love dancing to country music, you’re definitely not alone there. However, the genre as a whole has been known for its slow burners, sad love songs, and tracks that aren’t exactly designed to get the blood pumping. That’s certainly not the case for the following four country tunes, each of which had even the most reserved traditional country music fan up on their feet. Let’s take a look!

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus (1991)

There was definitely no avoiding this classic country tune. It revived the linedancing craze in the 90s, after all. And few country songs from the last few decades are as danceable as “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus.

Released in 1991, this country classic technically landed Cyrus in one-hit wonder territory. It was a No. 1 smash hit on the US and Canadian country charts and also a crossover hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 4. Cyrus would enjoy numerous country chart hits throughout his career, but “Achy Breaky Heart” would be his only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 as a lead solo artist.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn (1992)

This one’s a classic, and one that had just about everybody on the dance floor in 1992. Brooks & Dunn’s signature tune, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”, leans more toward country rock than pure country. Still, it’s still a beloved Texas-style honky tonk classic today. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 50 on the Hot 100.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain (1999)

Shania Twain really changed the country music world by popularizing country pop in a major way. And, naturally, most of her songs have a dance-friendly flair that made them popular at clubs and honky tonks across the US (and Canada, of course.)

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman” was just one of several singles by Twain that topped the charts back in the late 90s. It peaked at No. 23 on the US Hot Country Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot 100.

“Fishin’ In The Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (1987)

How about a real boot-tapper on our list of country music hits that made dancing cool again? This isn’t exactly a club song, but this catchy little tune definitely had people dancing. “Fishin’ In The Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was released in 1987 and topped the Hot Country Songs chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart.

