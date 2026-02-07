3 of the Most Unusual Song Titles to Ever Hit the Charts

Many would argue that the primary factor that garners people’s attention to a song is the lyrical and melodic hook. We agree with that, but we can’t rule out the first thing a person learns about and sees when they go to listen to a song: its title. So, is the title the true hook? Food for thought, but with that in mind, here are three of the most unusual song titles to ever hit the charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” by Brian Hyland

Needless to say, but this title is quite the attention grabber. This was seemingly an intentional act, and if so, a very clever and effective one. Released by Brian Hylan in 1960, “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” didn’t just land on the Billboard Hot 100, it topped it, as it peaked at No. 1 on the chart for one week.

In 1960, this song was an extension of the teenie-bopper genre. However, now, one could potentially hear the song as a torture tactic in some action movie. Regardless, it got the job done, and it might not have if it weren’t for its incredibly unique title.

“Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” by PIKOTARO

If you know this song, then you likely either think it is a stroke of comedic genius or complete and utter brain rot. If you aren’t aware of this track and are judging it by its title, “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen”, then your assumption is probably correct; this song is absolutely bizarre.

Evidently, PIKOTARO created this song as a joke, but this joke ended up being a hit. In 2016, “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” became a viral fad and ended up peaking at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, until 2020, the comedic single held the record for the shortest song to ever chart on the Hot 100.

“Pants On The Ground” by “General” Larry Platt

If you are a long-time viewer of American Idol, then you surely remember “General” Larry Platt. Despite not getting past the first round of auditions, Platt is an icon in the show’s canon, as he gave one of the most hilariously memorable performances in American Idol history. Platt’s performance of “Pants On The Ground” transpired during season 9 in 2010.

Given the comedic appeal of this audition track, it was released as an official single by Platt and American King Music. Subsequently, the single went on to peak at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 63 in Canada. Remember, everybody, in this business, anything is possible.

Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage