4 Fleetwood Mac Love Songs That “Make Loving Fun”

Fleetwood Mac is certainly known by most for darker, brooding compositions like “Rihannon” and “Gold Dust Woman”. There’s also the ever-tragic ballads like “Silver Springs”. However, you can’t say this band doesn’t have range. Here are a few love songs from the iconic rock group.

“You Make Loving Fun”

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“You Make Loving Fun” is probably the closest we’ll ever get to a “feel good” love song from Fleetwood Mac. This one was written by Christine McVie, alongside three and a half other songs that ended up on the Rumours album.

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“I thought I was drying up,” she told Q magazine, per Songfacts. “I was practically panicking because every time I sat down at a piano, nothing came out. Then, one day in Sausalito, I just sat down and wrote in the studio, and the four-and-a-half songs of mine on the album are a result of that.”

“Songbird”

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McVie wrote “Songbird” in close proximity to “You Make Loving Fun”. This one is a little more serious sounding. In “Songbird”, McVie confesses her devotion to a certain someone. She says: “And I wish you all the love in the world / But most of all, I wish it from myself.”

John McVie said of this song to Rolling Stone: “When Christine played ‘Songbird’, grown men would weep. I did every night.”

“Hold Me”

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Apparently, this one was actually inspired by a relationship that Christine McVie had with Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys. “Hold Me” sounds like it’s about embracing what a relationship has to offer in the present moment, even though you’re not sure where it might lead.

“There’s nobody in the future / So, baby, let me hand you my love / Oh, no step for you to dance to / So slip your hand inside my glove.”

“Everywhere”

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This iridescent Fleetwood Mac gem was, not shockingly, also written by Christine McVie. Featured on Tango In The Night, “Everywhere” is a perfect musical representation of what it feels like to be happily head over heels for somebody. McVie married keyboardist Eddie Quintela while the band was working on Tango In The Night. She probably related to “Everywhere” in her own way.

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