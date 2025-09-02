4 Forgotten Songs From the 1980s That Still Rock Our World Today

So much 1980s music hit the charts and then faded from mainstream memory once the 90s rolled around. It’s a real shame. If you’re a diehard fan of the 1980s (or you were simply alive and conscious back then), you probably haven’t forgotten about the following four songs. But many have forgotten about these killer tracks, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Go” by Yazoo/Yaz (1982)

This British synth-pop outfit was known as Yaz in the States. You might remember them by the song “Don’t Go” from 1982, an experimental pop gem that hit No. 1 on the US Dance charts and plenty of other charts across Europe and the UK.

Yaz would continue to garner attention globally until the turn of the millennium, though they technically broke up just a year after “Don’t Go” dropped. A fine little piece of 80s new wave history, I’d say.

“Mandinka” by Sinéad O’Connor (1987)

The late great Sinéad O’Connor became so famous for “Nothing Compares 2 U” in the 90s that many listeners on the American side of the pond more or less overlooked much of her previous work. That’s a shame, because anyone from the UK or Ireland definitely remembers “Mandinka”, and you should, too! It’s a stunning song.

This post-punk tune was based on the book Roots by Alex Haley, which O’Connor herself said everyone should read in order to understand “Mandinka”.

“Crash” by The Primitives (1988)

I love this power pop song. In fact, when I think of the late 80s and that particular era of indie pop, I think of this song by British band The Primitives. “Crash” was a massive hit upon its release and charted well in the US and UK, and throughout Europe.

If you’re a 90s kid, you might remember this song from its remixed version that was included on the Dumb And Dumber soundtrack in 1994. (Note: That soundtrack, as a whole, is a wellspring of alt-rock and power pop music. I’m just as surprised as you are!)

“Send Me An Angel” by Real Life (1983)

Remember this golden Australian synth-pop outfit? Real Life scored a hefty hit with “Send Me An Angel” in 1983. This new wave track hit the Top 10 in Australia and also made it all the way to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This entry on our list of forgotten songs from the 1980s may not be super familiar to the youths of today, but it certainly wasn’t forgotten up until the 2000s. Tons of musicians covered it, from Netzwerk in 1992 to Thrice in 2002.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns