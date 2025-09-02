Robert Earl Keen Cancels Performance on the Heels of Tragic Event, Vows a Strong Comeback

Following the Texas flood that killed over 100 people, country music gathered together to help those families impacted. Raising millions of dollars for charity, stars like George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum, and even Miranda Lambert used their talents to support the victims. And among those stars was Robert Earl Keen. Born and raised in Texas, the country singer spent the last month doing whatever he could to rally support for his home state. And it appeared that his constant work schedule eventually caught up to him as the country singer suddenly canceled a performance.

Wanting to celebrate the Labor Day weekend, Keen promoted his shows for the REK’s Homecoming Weekend in Helotes, Texas. But again, with the singer constantly working to support the victims, it seemed he needed a little bit of rest. His team shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Since July 5th, Robert Earl Keen, on the heels of the tragic events of July 4th, has worked day and night to continue to bring his music to the dedicated fans on tour.”

“Unfortunately, he will not be able to perform this evening. Tonight is meant to be a celebration of music, and they will continue to make this a great evening for everyone here.” Not wanting to completely cancel the performance, Keen called on Silverada and American Aquarium to fill in.

Robert Earl Keen Helps Raise Over $3 Million For Texas Flood Victims

As for Keen, the statement noted his time away from the stage was only temporary. “Robert always wants to ensure he can give the best to his fans, and plans to be back tomorrow for the next 2 days. Thank you for your understanding and he looks forward to sharing the rest of the weekend with you.”

Looking past his canceled performance, Keen’s commitment to Texas helped raise $3 million for the victims of the flood. The Applause for the Cause benefit concert not only included Keen but also Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram, and Tyler Childers.

Although battling through the setbacks and exhaustion, Keen’s dedication proved unshakable, reminding fans that his heart has always been with Texas and the people who call it home.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)