4 Hit Rock Songs From the 1970s That Prove They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To

Anyone who has used tools, driven cars, or owned appliances from the 1970s can attest to the fact that they just don’t make things the way they did back then. It was a time when things were built to last with equal measures of form and function. Using an antique from the era is enough to make even someone who wasn’t alive back then long for that halcyon time. The rock songs that topped the charts in the 1970s are like that as well.

Every decade has brought forth a new and distinctive evolution of music. The 1970s, though, were a special time for rock and roll. Bands from around the world were catching a wave that started in the mid-60s and was still growing in the coming decade. The songs listed below are a testament to the quality and diversity of the era.

1. “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band (1973)

The Steve Miller Band released “The Joker” as a single from the album of the same name in October 1973. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 in January of 1974. More than 50 years later, it remains the band’s most popular release.

“The Joker” is a fun song with a catchy groove and memorable lyrics. Anyone can enjoy it. However, longtime fans of Steve Miller will recognize several Easter eggs in the lyrics. It references previous songs, including “Space Cowboy,” “Enter Maurice,” and “Gangster of Love.”

2. “We’re an American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad (1973)

Grand Funk Railroad released “We’re an American Band” as a single from their album of the same name in July 1973. In September of that year, it became their first No. 1 single on the Hot 100.

“We’re an American Band” isn’t just one of the coolest rock songs of the 1970s. It’s a series of true stories. Grand Funk’s Don Brewer pulled from the band’s touring experiences to write the lyrics about partying, booze, and ladies.

3. “American Pie” by Don McLean (1971)

Don McLean released this iconic 1970s rock song in October 1971. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks in early 1972.

“American Pie” is arguably one of the greatest songs ever written. The lyrics see McLean dealing with the 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Richie Valens. Additionally, he mourns the loss of his generation’s innocence in the coming years.

4. “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin (1971)

Country icon Kris Kristofferson wrote “Me and Bobby McGee with Fred Foster. Janis Joplin made it one of the greatest rock songs of the 1970s. Tragically, Joplin died before she witnessed the impact and success of her rendition of the song. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in March 1971.

Several artists, including Roger Miller, Gordon Lightfoot, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Charley Pride, have recorded the song over the years. However, most can agree that Joplin recorded the definitive version.

