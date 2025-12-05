4 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1974 That Prove the 70s Were the Best Decade for Music

Classic rock, to many listeners, peaked in the 1970s. That’s a notion that is certainly debatable, but one can’t deny that some of the best classic rock albums hit the shelves in the 1970s, particularly around 1974. Let’s look at a few examples and revisit the best the genre had to offer that very year!

‘Get Your Wings’ by Aerosmith

I couldn’t leave this hard rock Aerosmith classic off our list of the best classic rock albums from 1974. A little bit on the bluesy side, Aerosmith’s second studio album remains somewhat underrated. Which makes sense, since the legendary Toys In The Attic would follow the next year and land the band in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 for the first time. Still, Get Your Wings is a fantastic piece of work. And it’s a shame it got little fanfare, which also more or less happened with the band’s debut album in 1973.

‘Heart Like A Wheel’ by Linda Ronstadt

No one has a voice like Linda Ronstadt. And nobody mastered multi-genre music quite like she did in the 70s, either. Ronstadt’s stunning country rock album Heart Like A Wheel remains a favorite among her fans, and for good reason. Her cover of “You’re No Good” is next-level, and the record is full of other amazing songs, such as “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still In Love With You”, which won a Grammy the following year. Any self-respecting Ronstadt fan should have this album in their collection.

‘Pretzel Logic’ by Steely Dan

How about some jazz rock that will transport you back to the mid-1970s? Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan is one of the finest albums from that year, and it was a huge commercial and critical success for the outfit. Their previous album was a bit of a disappointment, and Pretzel Logic threw them right back onto the radio in glorious fashion. “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and the title track are essential listening.

‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll’ by The Rolling Stones

This would not be a decent list of classic rock albums from 1974 without mentioning It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll by The Rolling Stones. Released later in the year, this hard rock record with some funk and reggae elements was a huge hit, reaching No. 1 in the US and No. 2 in the UK. “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” are essential listening.

