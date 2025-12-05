3 of the Funniest Country Music Songs From the 1990s

Country music has its sad songs and its love songs, but it also has its funny songs. For decades, country music fans have gravitated towards light-hearted, humorous tunes, including these three from the 1990s, which are some of the funniest country music songs that were ever released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Don’t Even Know Your Name” by Alan Jackson

In 1995, Alan Jackson had a chart-topping single with “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”. Jackson wrote the song with Ron Jackson and Andy Loftin, for his Who I Am album.

“I Don’t Even Know Your Name” is about a man who seemingly falls in love with a waitress, fueled by tequila. As the drinking progresses, he asks her to marry him, unaware until the wedding ceremony that she is missing her left front tooth.

The song ends with, “I said, ‘Where the hell am I, and just who the hell are you?’ / She said ‘I was your waitress, and our last name’s are now the same” / ‘Cause I’m married to you baby, and I don’t even know your name / Yeah, I’m married to a waitress, I don’t even know her name.“

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy stars in the video.

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” by Deana Carter

Deana Carter released “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” in 1997. The title track of her debut record, Carter wrote the song with Rhonda Hart.

The song is about a woman living in a trailer with her husband, who hoped for a romantic night, going so far as to shave her legs in anticipation. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” says, “Well it’s perfectly clear / Between the TV and beer / I won’t get so much as a kiss / As I head for the door / I turn around to be sure / Did I shave my legs for this? / Darling, did I shave my legs for this?“

One year after Carter released “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”, Cledus Judd released a parody of the song, called “Did I Shave My Back For This?” Carter appears in that video.

“One More Last Chance” by Vince Gill

Vince Gill wrote “One More Last Chance” with Gary Nicholson. The song, which became Gill’s third No. 1 single, came out in 1993 on his I Still Believe In You album.

“One More Last Chance” tells the story of a husband who wants to go out, while his wife tries to keep him at home, even going so far as to take his glasses and car keys.

“One More Last Chance” says, “First she hid my glasses / ‘Cause she knows that I can’t see / She said, ‘You ain’t goin’ nowhere, boy / ‘Til you spend a little time with me’ / Then the boys called from the honky tonk Said, ‘There’s a party goin’ on down here’ / Well, she might’ve took my car keys / But she forgot about my old John Deere.”

The video makes “One More Last Chance” even more humorous, since George Jones makes a cameo. Jones, who famously used to drive his lawnmower to get alcohol when his wife would take his car keys, appears at the end of the video, driving a John Deere.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images