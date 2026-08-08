5 of the Best Rock Songs Turning 55 This Year

We’re not saying 1971 was the all-time best year for rock ‘n’ roll thus far. But if we were to say that, these five songs would be compelling evidence to back up our argument. In celebration of these tracks turning 55 this year, we take a look at some of the best rock songs from 1971 (and believe us, there were a lot to choose from).

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

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Kicking off this list of incredible rock songs from 1971 is one of the most ubiquitous tracks of all time, “Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin. Is it so well-known that it borders on cheesy now? Sure. But clichés become clichés for a reason, and this is a good one.

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“Riders On The Storm” by The Doors

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The Doors’ L.A. Woman is full of great hits, but “Riders On The Storm” is inarguably one of their best. The moody arrangement, Jim Morrison’s commanding voice and the subtle, creepy whisper in the background—it’s a classic Doors track. A little sexy, a little psychedelic, and a little weird all wrapped into one song.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

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The Who was incredibly prolific in the early 1970s, and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” is a particularly great track from that time period. Released in 1971, this rock ‘n’ roll anthem broke into the Top 20 in both their native United Kingdom and in the United States. Today, it remains one of their most beloved tracks.

“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones

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Now, for a complete 180: “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones came out in June 1971, around the same time as The Who’s single. The acoustic song is unlike much of The Stones’ discography, which makes the song’s message all the more captivating and poignant. The track is thought to be at least partially inspired by the band’s long-time muse, Marianne Faithfull.

“Into The Void” by Black Sabbath

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Finally, we’ll close this list of fantastic rock songs from 1971 with a sludgey deep cut from Black Sabbath: “Into The Void”. This song served as the blueprint for countless doom metal bands that came after them, with the kind of opening guitar and bass riff that makes you immediately don the stankiest of stank faces. Technically, we’d consider the entire B-side of Master Of Reality worthy of inclusion.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns