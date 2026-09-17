4 Merle Haggard Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

From his baritone voice to his influence on the Bakersfield sound, there are plenty of things to love about Merle Haggard. One thing that’s impossible to ignore, however, is his lyrical ability. Here are a few Merle Haggard lyrics that will give you one more thing to love about him.

“Mama Tried”

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“Mama tried to raise me better, but her pleading I denied / That leaves only me to blame, ’cause mama tried.”

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By the time he was 14, Haggard had gotten himself into quite a bit of trouble. In 1957, Haggard was incarcerated at San Quentin, where he served time for robbery. “Mama Tried” describes how his mother tried to help him grow up despite Haggard’s rebellious tendencies.

“Fightin’ Side Of Me”

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“I read about some squirrely guy / Who claims, that he just don’t believe in fightin’ / An’ I wonder just how long / The rest of us can count on bein’ free.”

“Fightin’ Side Of Me” is one of Haggard’s most famous songs. In this song, Haggard criticizes the people who had a problem with the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War. Haggard even mentions in the song that he doesn’t have a problem with people switching up their opinions. However, when they talk badly about their country, that’s just something he can’t stand.

“I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink”

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“I could quit doing wrong and start doing right / You don’t care about what I think / Think I’ll just stay here and drink.”

As many country songs do, “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink” chronicles a man turning to the drink over everything else. Haggard was actually inspired by his friend when writing this one. His pal called him to check up on him, and Haggard invited him over, but he responded with: “I think I’ll just stay here and drink.”

“Okie From Muskogee”

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“And I’m proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball.”

As is true of much of Haggard’s work, “Okie From Muskogee” comes from a personal place.

“The main message is about pride,” Haggard said of this song to The Music Hall magazine. “My father was an Okie from Muskogee when ‘Okie’ was considered a four-letter word. I think it became an anthem for people who were not being noticed or recognized in any way – the silent majority. It brought them pride. And today the song still speaks to conditions going on in this world.”

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