Watch Cyndi Lauper Check a Heckler During Her Vegas Debut: “I Will Do a Tap Dance if I F—ing Want”

Forty-three years ago this year, we asked, “Who is this girl Cyndi Lauper, and why is she so unusual?” The Brooklyn native burst onto the scene in a flurry of Day-Glo color and defiant demeanor, her quirky aesthetic nearly obscuring the four-octave vocal range she would become known for. Now 72 the newly minted member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame launched her first-ever Las Vegas residency Friday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. And when a member of the audience got a little impatient with her pre-performance storytelling, Lauper didn’t hesitate to remind them just exactly who they were talking to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Please Remember Where You Are”: Cyndi Lauper Shuts Down Disruptive Crowdgoer

Cyndi Lauper was giving Friday night’s crowd some background information ahead of performing her 1993 song “Sally’s Pigeons” when someone in the audience shouted something unintelligible.

Wasting no time, Lauper shot back, “I don’t know what the f— you’re saying, hun. Please remember where you are, okay? ‘Cause if you’re trying to shade me, b—, I’m gonna come for you. I’m from Brooklyn, okay? And if I wanna f—ing talk, I will do a tap dance if I f—ing want.”

@extra_tv #CyndiLauper shut down a heckler at her Las Vegas opening night: “If you’re trying to shade me, b***ch, I will come for you.” 👏 @Cyndi Lauper (🎥: jpasc24) ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

As the crowd’s cheers swelled, she jokingly added, “Sorry, that of course is not part of my people skills.”

Footage of the moment quickly spread on social media, and fans loved Lauper’s fiery clapback. “Why do I love Cyndi? This right here,” one TikTok user commented. “She has always been that girl.”

[RELATED: Remember When Cyndi Lauper Put a Bow on Her WWF Stint With an Appearance at the First Wrestlemania in 1985?]

Four More Nights of “Cyn City”

Friday kicked off a five-night run of the Emmy winner’s first-ever Las Vegas residency, Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas.

Through May 2, the pop icon will present an abbreviated version of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour, which concluded in August 2025 after nearly 70 shows across four continents.

The 16-song set travels through Lauper’s four-decade career, featuring standout hits like “Time After Time”, “True Colors”, and “I Drove All Night”. In fact, she filmed the music video for the latter song in Las Vegas.

“There weren’t any songs on the radio about women driving, and driving is like a power thing because you don’t have to be beholden to anyone,” Lauper said, according to People. “You could get in your car and drive, and so I did it as a power song.

Featured image by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas