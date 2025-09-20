4 “No-Hit Wonders” That Unlock Core Memories for Every 90s Kid

The 90s birthed more than a few bands and musicians that became enormously legendary and influential in their respective music scenes. And yet, many of those artists never scored a major hit on the Hot 100 chart. The following four “no-hit wonders” from the 90s fit that bill, and a few of them really shocked me. Sometimes, chart success doesn’t equal staying power or talent. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

Stone Temple Pilots

When I found out that Stone Temple Pilots never had a Top 40 or even a Top 70 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, I was really surprised. The band enjoyed a slew of No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock chart, but somehow, they never appealed to a broader mainstream audience. It really doesn’t make much sense. Nirvana had crossed over, so why didn’t this amazing grunge band do the same? Perhaps this is an example of a genre boom that left some bands, albeit talented ones, under the radar due to the sheer volume of similar artists out there.

Hole

For a band as influential in the scope of grunge, alternative rock, and punk rock, Hole never scored a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart. The Courtney Love-fronted outfit did make it to the coveted chart a few times, and also enjoyed charting success on the Alternative Airplay chart, but they never produced a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100. “Doll Parts” came closest at No. 58. This one still boggles my mind. Live Through This is one of my favorite albums of the era.

L7

In a way, I get why L7 never had a single song make it to the Hot 100 chart. They were fearlessly in-your-face, with no interest in changing their image or musical style to fit the ebb and flow of mainstream trends. Donita Sparks threw a tampon at someone during a live show, for crying out loud. This isn’t your cute mainstream grunge band. And despite being part of the grunge movement in some capacity, this entry on our list of no-hit wonders from the 90s was more punk rock than anything else. Fortunately, the singles “Pretend We’re Dead” and “Andres” at least made it to the Alternative Airplay chart.

The Cardigans

I could have sworn that “Lovefool” from 1996 made it to the Hot 100. However, I was wrong. Swedish outfit The Cardigans have never made it to that coveted chart, with only a handful of songs making it to the Alternative Airplay chart. This has to be one of the most underrated alternative rock outfits on this list, and far too few have even heard of them. “Lovefool” and “My Favourite Game” are essential listening for the uninitiated.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc