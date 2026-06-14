Floyd Brown, whose swamp-tinged country ballads made him a hit in his native Louisiana, died Tuesday (June 9) at age 79 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

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Brown’s niece, Dara Stuart, confirmed his passing to The Advocate on Friday morning (June 12).

“He was one of the greatest,” Stuart said.

Floyd Brown Was an “Overrated Legend”

Born November 14, 1946, in Baker, Louisiana, Floyd Brown blended swamp pop and country influences, building up a dedicated fan base in South Louisiana.

His best-known songs included “Kiss Me Just One More Time,” “I Can’t Sleep If I Can’t Sleep With You,” and “There Lies the Difference.”

Brown’s recording debut came in 1960 when he was just 14 years old. He recorded “Thunderbird Beach,” a promotional song created for a new water park and campground located in Livingston Parish.

His big break would arrive in the 1980s, when he won the Nashville Network talent competition You Can Be A Star.

“Floyd was underrated as a vocalist, and he was an amazing singer-songwriter,” Baton Rouge singer Chase Tyler said. “He had a lot of success early on, one of the true icons of swamp pop and country in south Louisiana. A legend.”

However, music wasn’t Brown’s only contribution to his community. He also owned nightclubs at different times in Baton Rouge, including Sweetwater Tavern, Floyd Brown’s Embers, The Brown Derby, Studebaker’s and Floyd Brown’s.

Louisiana Musicians Mourn Loss of Local Legend

When news broke of Floyd Brown’s death, social media quickly began filling up with comments expressing their admiration for the singer.

According to Tyler, Brown left both a professional and personal impact. “Floyd was a mentor early in my career,” he said. “He was always a sweetheart to me and very encouraging to the younger artists coming up behind him.”

Tyler met Brown in the early 2000s, when the 17-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter recorded the older man’s song, “Kiss Me Just One More Time”, for his debut album.

“It’s a shock for everyone,” Tyler said. “I don’t think anyone saw it coming.”

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Meanwhile, Donnice Vessier posted a touching tribute to the Fans of Floyd Brown Facebook page.

“Floyd is a part of my life story,” Vessier wrote. “… My sisters and I knew every word to his music. To us he was a big star! All grown up I still loved going to see him. His voice never changed. and he was still a big star to me. To this day, his music still brings me back.”

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