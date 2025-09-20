3 of Carrie Underwood’s Best Duets (And I Bet You’ve Never Heard One of Them)

Carrie Underwood is understandably a sought-after vocalist when it comes to doing duets. Underwood’s powerful voice, combined with her wide range, makes the Oklahoma native a desired duet partner. Sometimes she says yes, and the result is magic. We found three of Underwood’s best duets, including one that most people have likely never heard of before.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Gonna Love You” by Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson

Underwood and Cody Johnson just had a No. 1 hit with “I’m Gonna Love You“, from his Leather Deluxe album. Ironically, this wasn’t the first time Underwood was pitched the song. One of the writers, Travis Denning, previously asked Underwood to sing on “I’m Gonna Love You” with him, for either his project or hers.

“I thought it was a beautiful song,” Underwood recalls to Billboard. “But I felt like it might be better for a male artist to sing. Plus, it didn’t really fit with the direction of where my new album at the time was going.”

“Remind Me” by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley

Who can forget the angst in “Remind Me”, a song Underwood sings with Brad Paisley, released in 2011 on Paisley’s This Is Country Music record? In the song, which Paisley wrote with Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace, the two trade lines like “Do you remember how it used to be / We’d turn out the lights and we didn’t just sleep / Remind me, baby, remind me / Oh, so on fire, so in love / That look in your eyes that I miss so much / Remind me, baby, remind me.“

Paisley and Underwood are good friends in real life. Their friendship made the video portraying a couple a bit of a challenge for them.

“We had to go very delicate in how we did it,” Underwood recalls (via The Boot). “Because obviously we’re both separately married to other people. And it would be weird with our friendship, being in this lovey-mushy-gushy story. We had to do it from an art perspective.”

“If It Was Up To Me” by Carrie Underwood and Ben Fuller

Underwood teams up with gospel singer Ben Fuller for “If It Was Up To Me”, from Fuller’s latest Walk Through Fire album. Underwood has been vocal about her spiritual beliefs, which is why she agreed to sing on the song.

“If It Was Up To Me,” which became a Top 10 hit for Fuller, says in part, “If it was up to me, there’d be no gravel roads / No wounds, no blisters on my soul / Pain might come, but it wouldn’t come for me / If it was up to me, I’d take the easy ride / But I’d miss the grace that changed my life.”

“Ben is such a talented singer and songwriter, and I love the joy he brings to singing about his faith, which we have in common,” says Underwood. “I was honored when he asked me to sing with him on ‘If It Was Up To Me,’ and I love how our voices blend on such a positive and uplifting song.”

Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage