4 Nostalgic Country Tunes That Will Forever Define Generation X

Generation X got some of the best country music in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That span of time was a special one for country. Subgenres like country pop were on the rise, crossover hits were blowing up, and some genuinely amazing and long-enduring tunes first debuted during that era. Let’s look at just a few memorable country songs that define Generation X today!

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus (1992)

It was the song that popularized line dancing in the 1990s. And it might just be the most memorable country one-hit wonder of all time. “Achy Breaky Heart” was a breakthrough hit for Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992, peaking at the top of the country charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is insanely catchy, and few Gen Xers out there can keep themselves seated when it comes on.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks (1990)

When one thinks of Garth Brooks’ early 90s era, one might think of the enormous hit “Friends In Low Places” from No Fences. The 1990 country tune kicked off the decade with a bang, and it was a No. 1 hit on the country charts. Brooks had quite a few other hits on that famous record. However, “Friends In Low Places” remains a fan favorite today.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis (1987)

Randy Travis had a pretty successful era in the late 1980s. “Forever And Ever, Amen” from 1987 might just be his most memorable career hit from that era, too. This country classic was Travis’ third No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Singles chart, and it also had some crossover success in Canada and the UK. It’s no surprise that the song won a Grammy for Best Country & Western Song the following year, among other accolades.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait (1987)

Honky-tonk and Western swing were far from dead in the late 1980s, but George Strait really brought those sounds to new heights with the release of the 1987 classic, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”. This country jam is a favorite among Generation X listeners and has been since it was first released.

