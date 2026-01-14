4 of Luke Bryan’s Best Songs From the Last Decade

Luke Bryan released his debut single, “All My Friends Say“, in 2007. In the almost two decades since then, he has churned out hit after hit. We found four of his best songs, which were all released in the last 10 years.

“Most People Are Good”

Luke Bryan includes “Most People Are Good” on his What Makes You Country record. Written by David Frasier, Ed Hill, and Josh Kear, the song is about focusing on the positives in people, instead of always tearing people down.

“The second I heard it, it captivated me,” Bryan tells iHeartRadio. “It was something that I felt like that people always need to be reassured that there’s way more good going on than negative.”

“Most People Are Good” says, “I believe most people are good / And most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood / I believe most Friday nights look better under neon or stadium lights / I believe you love who you love / Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of / I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks / I believe most people are good.”

“Country Song Came On”

“Country Song Came On” is Bryan’s latest No. 1 single. Out in 2024 on his Mind Of A Country Boy record, Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, and Neil Medley are the song’s three writers.

“Country Song Came On” is a light-hearted track about the power of a good country song. The lyrics say, “I was gonna drive by, wasn’t gonna stop / Then my old truck found a front row spot / Gonna drop in, but I wasn’t gonna stay / Then I heard a barstool callin’ my name / Wasn’t gonna let the bar twist my arm / But I’m helpless in a honky tonk / Said I wasn’t gonna drink / And then a country song came on.“

“Country Song Came On” is Bryan’s 32nd time to have a song land at the top of the charts.

“Light It Up”

Bryan and Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi are the two writers of “Light It Up”. Also on What Makes You Country, the tune is about a man wishing the woman he loves would call him on his phone.

The song says, “I get so neurotic about it baby / ‘Cause I know you’re reading your phone / I can’t help from going crazy / Thinking you might not be all alone / I wake up, I check it, I shower, and I check it / I feel the buzz in my truck / And I almost wreck it / I always got it on me / Just in case you want me / So, if you’re looking for my love / Then light it up.“

“What Makes You Country”

The title track of Bryan’s sixth studio album, “What Makes You Country” celebrates everything Bryan loves about the country lifestyle. Bryan wrote the song with Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley.

“Any time I get the chance to put peanut dust in a song, [I will],” Bryan says. “I think it’s showed up several times.”

“What Makes You Country” says, “Me, I got my Sunday learning in a live oak church / Silver Queen corn in a backyard dirt / Waiting for the fall to finally come along / So I can grab my gun and get my outside on / Step side cover down in peanut dust / Friday night spotlight, and that was us / It might not have been you, but I can’t judge / Just be proud of what makes you country.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage