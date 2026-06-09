4 of the Best Fleetwood Mac Songs That Were Written by Christine McVie

Whereas Stevie Nicks wrote many of the mystical songs in Fleetwood Mac‘s catalog, Christine McVie often contributed the fun, danceable hits. Here are some of McVie’s best songs, from someone who loves Fleetwood Mac.

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“Don’t Stop”

If you know anything about “Dreams” or “Go Your Own Way”, you know those songs were inspired by Nicks’ breakup with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Well, this song was inspired by a different breakup in the band—the one between Christine and John McVie. Apparently, the group was going to name the Rumours album “Yesterday’s Gone”, inspired by the line in this song. John McVie suggested Rumours, because of all the talk that was going on surrounding the band at the time.

“Say You Love Me”

This song was written while McVie was still with John, for Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album.

While practicing the song for the first time, McVie recalled Nicks and Buckingham coming in clutch with the vocals. “I started singing the chorus, and those two came in from nowhere with the most amazing harmonies. It was one of those moments you remember forever,” she said.

“Everywhere”

There’s something untouchably magical about this song. McVie likely wrote “Everywhere” while she was in love with Eddy Quintela, whom she married in 1986.

Quintela and McVie had a creative partnership in addition to a romance, and co-wrote several of the songs on Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night album, including the hit single, “Little Lies”.

We’ll look at that one next.

“Little Lies”

McVie wrote this one with Quintela, but it’s not about him, apparently. This song was a huge hit for Fleetwood Mac and was even the first to reach the top five on the charts in both the United States and the UK.

The song is about being in denial about someone you love, who isn’t telling you the truth.

If I could turn the page

In time then I’d rearrange just a day or two

Close my, close my, close my eyes

But I couldn’t find a way

So I’ll settle for one day to believe in you

Tell me, tell me, tell me lies.

“The idea of the lyric is: If I had the chance, I’d do it differently next time,” McVie explained to Timothy White in an interview. “But since I can’t, just carry on lying to me and I’ll believe, even though I know you’re lying.”

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