4 Country Artists Who Have Been Nominated for More Than 40 Grammy Awards

For a lot of country artists, one Grammy Award nomination remains their biggest success. But then there are some artists who receive dozens of Grammy Award nominations, including these four, who all have more than 40 nods.

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Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has been nominated a total of 55 times, winning ten Grammys. Her first nomination came in 1970. That year, Parton was nominated for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group, for “Just Someone I Used To Know”, her duet with Porter Wagoner.

In 2023, Parton received her last Grammy Award nomination, for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for her Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones book.

In 1979, Parton won her first Grammy Award, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “Here You Come Again”. Her other wins include Best Country Song in 1982 for “9 To 5”, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2021 for “There Was Jesus”, her collaboration with Zach Williams.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has a total of 59 nominations, winning 12. Nelson’s first nomination came at the 1975 Grammy Awards, for Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group for “After The Fire Is Gone”, a song released initially in 1974 with Tracy Nelson. In 2026, he was nominated for two trophies, both for Best Americana Album for Last Leaf On The Tree and Best Traditional Country Album for Oh What A Beautiful World.

In 1976, Nelson won his first Grammy Award. That year, he won for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, for “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”. His other wins include Best Country Song for “On The Road Again” in 1981 and the prestigious Legend Award in 1990.

Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris has a total of 47 Grammy Award nominations, with 13 Grammy trophies. Her first nomination came in 1976, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “If I Could Only Win Your Love”. One year later, Harris nabbed her first win, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “Elite Hotel”.

Among Harris’s other wins are Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1996, for Wrecking Ball, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which Harris took home in 2018.

Vince Gill

Vince Gill has 48 Grammy Award nominations. Even more impressive, he has a total of 22 Grammy Awards. In 1991, Gill’s first nomination also became his first win. That year, Gill took home the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, for “When I Call Your Name”. Gill won several more Grammy Awards in that category. Among his other wins are “Pretty Little Adriana” in 1998 and “Next Big Thing” in 2004.

In 2024, Gill was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”. Gill performs the song with Paul Franklin. That year, the trophy went to Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves for “I Remember Everything”.