4 of the Most “Beatlesque” Songs by the Solo Beatles

When The Beatles broke up, the four members generally avoided anything musically that would resemble the sound of their former group. They didn’t want to be seen as riding the coattails of a band they were trying to leave behind.

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Eventually, all four men got over such concerns. That’s clear by these four songs, one by each of the former members, all of which carry some serious Fab Four vibes.

“When We Was Fab” by George Harrison

Perhaps the most Beatlesque of all the solo songs. “When We Was Fab” sounds eerily like something that the group might have churned out circa 1967 when they were in their most psychedelic era. Ironically, it comes from George Harrison, arguably the least sentimental about his former band among the four members. Give some credit to Jeff Lynne, who co-wrote and produced this song that wakes up all those old echoes, from the dramatic strings to the mystical Eastern aura. This Beatlesque pastiche came about organically. But Harrison couldn’t have nailed the homage any truer if he had consciously tried to do so.

“My Brave Face” by Paul McCartney

In the case of Paul McCartney, he needed someone outside The Beatles circle to convince him that it was OK to hearken back to some of the moves he made back in the 60s. As a youth, Elvis Costello was a card-carrying member of The Beatles fan club. So many years later, McCartney asked him to co-write some songs. E.C. encouraged Macca to embrace some melodic moves that came naturally. McCartney had been avoiding them because they seemed too much like his Beatles’ work. You can hear the tuneful sweep of the early 60s Fab Four on “My Brave Face”. Even the way the song opens with the chorus recalls classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love”.

“I’m Losing You” by John Lennon

It’s a little bit harder to find a John Lennon song that was overtly Beatlesque. Lennon always prioritized looking ahead with his music. Besides, he generally preferred a rawer, grittier sound on his own to the more overtly produced work of his former band. But you can find a few Lennon songs that recapture some of the bluesy, earthy abandon he brought to the table in The Beatles’ closing days. We’re talking about songs like “Come Together” and “Don’t Let Me Down”. “I’m Losing You”, found on Double Fantasy, stands out as a direct descendant of those songs. Lennon even sings with the same kind of screaming intensity that he delivered way back when.

“Weight Of The World” by Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr took nearly a decade off from studio work before he returned with Time Takes Time in 1992. That album received the all-star treatment that was the norm for rock veterans making comebacks in that period. For example, “Weight Of The World”, the opening track on the album and lead single, features Benmont Tench delivering his special touch on keyboards. Songwriters Brian O’Doherty and Fred Velez did an outstanding job of mimicking some of The Beatles’ flourishes on the song. Interestingly, Ringo sings about the dangers of getting caught in the past, even as the song lovingly evokes the 60s in a musical sense.

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