The Post-Beatles Song Paul McCartney Calls His Worst: “The Lyrics Are Awful”

It’s hard to deem any Paul McCartney song “awful.” He’s one of the most legendary songwriters ever and has produced more than his fair share of legendary songs. Few would dare to say anything that negative about the Beatles icon. But he himself has put down his work, even calling one song “f***ing awful.” Find out which song McCartney felt so harshly about below.

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The 1971 Song That Paul McCartney Thinks Is His Worst

One thing that has served McCartney well throughout his career is his ability to take creative risks. “Whenever I’ve hit something, it’s just like, ooh, wow. It’s a great feeling,” McCartney once said. “You know, the whole creative thing is a great thing.” His creativity has been as enduring as his fame.

But risk-taking doesn’t always pan out, even if you’re McCartney. The debut album from his second band venture, Wings, was deemed a flop. Wild Life lacked the structure and relative polish of Beatles albums, disappointing listeners and confusing critics.

Ultimately, that momentary setback didn’t matter much to Wings’ success. It all came out in the wash as they grew into one of the 70s’ greatest acts. If McCartney has any regrets about this period of his career, it’s not the risk of starting a new band; it was one song that he felt he was a little too loose with.

“Bip Bop”

McCartney has been accused of writing syrupy, sweet, overwrought songs. While this is what many listeners like about his music, it has brought in some naysayers over the years. McCartney usually disagrees with that negativity, but there was one song he had to side with the critics on: “Bip Bop.”

“The lyrics are f***ing awful,” McCartney once said. “The weakest song I have ever written in my life.”

This simple song, taken from Wild Life, certainly couldn’t be called McCartney’s greatest effort. “Bip bop, bip bop, bop… Take your bottom dollar, hold it in your hand… Why’d you hide your handbag underneath the stand?” the lyrics read. While few would go as far as to say this song is “f***ing awful,” we see where McCartney is coming from in his criticism of “Bip Bop.”

When compared to McCartney’s other, more complex work, this song feels a bit trite. If anything, though, it’s a testament to McCartney’s free, fluid creativity. Revisit “Bip Bop” below.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns