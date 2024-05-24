4 of the Most Underrated Classic Rock Singers of All Time

Classic rock has had its share of powerhouse singers with iconic voices. Jim Morrison, Ann Wilson, and Eddie Vedder are just a few examples. And there are even more singers that don’t get the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the genre. This list isn’t exclusive; in fact, if we tried to fit every underrated classic rock singer into this list, it would just go on forever!

1. Burton Cummings

Burton Cummings is one of the greatest rock singers to come out of the Great White North. This Canadian singer is best known for leading The Guess Who during the late 1960s and early 1970s. His solo career has also been quite successful. However, he often gets overlooked for his incredible contributions to classic rock.

2. Steve Marriott

The late great Steve Marriott is known for his killer voice and guitar-playing skills. He was part of the bands Small Faces and Humble Pie, and his lengthy career was honored via induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2012, but only as a member of Small Faces. We think he deserves more credit for his voice and influence over rock stars who rose and fell since his untimely passing in 1991. Even Ozzy Osbourne said that Marriott was one of the greatest singers of all time!

3. Klaus Meine

Some would say that this German rocker is less of a classic rock musician and more of a hard rock/metal vocalist. We’d agree, but he’s still worthy of a place on this list. Klaus Meine is best known as the singer and lyricist of Scorpions. He’s appeared on every one of the band’s albums, and he’s always on lists of the best rock vocalists of all time. That being said, we think he deserves more credit for making Scorpions as big as they were and for his unique voice.

4. Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon is best known as the vocalist of classic rock band The Animals, as well as the funk outfit War. He was a cornerstone figure during the British Invasion and is widely considered one of the era’s most unique voices. It’s crazy to think that not many people know his name. He’s definitely an underrated classic rock singer.

