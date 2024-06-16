The Story Behind Loretta’s Lynn’s Ode to Her Coal Mining Father, and Dads Everywhere, “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy”

Everything about Loretta Lynn‘s 1971 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” centered around her coal miner father Melvin Theodore “Ted” Webb (1906-1959). The song centers around the hardships Lynn faced growing up the daughter of a coal miner in Kentucky and the pride she had for her upbringing. Years after the release of her classic album, Lynn shared another homage to her father with “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy.”



Released on her 1974 album of the same name, “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy” was a hit for Lynn, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and alos topped the Canadian Country chart.

‘They’ve Thrown Away the Pattern Through the Years’

In the song, Lynn describes her father, who stood six-foot-three, as being her protector, and “bear” that worked for everything he had.

I wasn’t much more than a baby I thought he was a bear

The way my daddy carried me around

They said I learned to walk while holdin’ on to just one finger

On the hand of a man that stands at six-foot-three



Not old enough to understand the meaning of depression

Just something people talked about a lot

My daddy wasn’t one that tried to make no big impressions

Just one heck of a man that worked for what he got

The pattern had been lost for men like her father, declares Lynn in the song: Daddy never took a handout we ate pinto beans a bacon / But he worked to keep the wolf back from the door.

They don’t make men like my daddy anymore

Guess they’ve thrown away the pattern through the years

In a great big land of freedom at a time we really need ’em

They don’t make ’em like my daddy anymore



From the Johnson County coal camps to the hills of West Virginia

My daddy hauled the timber for the mines

Education didn’t count so much as what you had born in you

Like the will to live and a dream of better times



Daddy never took a handout we ate pinto beans a bacon

But he worked to keep the wolf back from the door

And it only proves one thing to me when folks start belly achin’



They don’t make ’em like my daddy anymore

Loretta Lynn’s 2022 Father’s Day Wish

Working in the coal mines, Lynn’s father always faced the daily risks of gas explosions and poisoning, collapse, and illness. Webb lost his job at the Van Lear Coal Mines and suffered a stroke while he was struggling with black lung disease (pneumoconiosis) caused by breathing in the dust in the mines. Just four years after the family relocated to Wabash, Indiana, Webb died of a stroke in 1959 at the age of 52.



Months before her death on October 4, 2022 at age 90, Lynn remembered her father in a social media post on Father’s Day. “I can’t ever explain enough how I loved him,” wrote Lynn. “He was the best. Gentle and wise and such a hard working man. I guess he was always working. He loved mommy so much and he loved us.”



Lynn added, “I’d give anything for him to see me sing—especially at the Grand Ole Opry. I sure miss him and I promise you they don’t make ’em like my daddy anymore. If you still have yours, hug him and do something special for him. They’re gold.”



