Jelly Roll Shares Behind the Scenes of His Memorable Howard Stern Visit, Belts Out “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay”

Just over the last two years, Jelly Roll solidified himself as a top name in country music as he brought home awards like New Artist of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Male Breakthrough Video of the Year. Thanks to songs like “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor”, the country singer is helping usher in a new age of country music. And continuing to enjoy the spotlight alongside his wife, Bunnie Xo, the singer recently stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss his fame and even the price of bad tattoos.

While sharing some laughs with host Howard Stern, Jelly Roll decided to share some footage of what it looked like behind the scenes of the famous show. Posting a video that included a rehearsal version of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay”, the singer wrote, “I had a great time on the @sternshow this week. I always wanted to meet Howard — he and his crew were amazing. I can’t wait to come back and do it again baby!”

Jelly Roll Reveals His Favorite Tattoos

Gaining love for fans, they seemed to enjoy his interview, commenting, “New fan here! You seem so genuine and down to earth. Your new song moved me so much listening on Howard. This is what I needed to hear and know I’m not alone when I feel down in the dumps.” Another comment read, “I always tell everyone that the same jelly you see online is the same jelly you’ll meet in person, a genuine good person.”

While speaking with Stern, Jelly Roll opened up about his obsession with tattoos and how not all of them were great. Receiving some of his tattoos while incarcerated, the singer explained, “I’ve gotten staph infections from bad tattoos. I learned nothing. You talk about bull-headed. And I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection! It’s crazy what you’ll do. It’s next-level crazy.”

Although sharing his regret about some of his tattoos, Jelly Roll insisted he loved the ones on his face. When asked if he regretted them the most, he said, “That’s probably one of the few I’d keep. I love my cross, I love my slash.”

