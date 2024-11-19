The Rolling Stones aren’t usually dubbed a political band. Their music has a wide arrange of appeals and their songs aren’t always focused on relaying a thought-provoking message. However, they did dare to speak their minds a hand full of times. Find four of the Stones’ most political songs, below.

4 of the Rolling Stones’ Most Political Songs

1. “Sweet Black Angel”

“Sweet Black Angel” is one of the Stones’ most overtly political tracks. Written in advocacy for Angela Davis, a political activist, this track sees the band pick a side during her controversial arrest in the late ’60s. The band spoke in favor of Davis, fighting for her name to be cleared amid a political upheaval in the U.S.

But the gal in danger

Yeah, de gal in chains

But she keep on pushin’

Would ya take her place?

2. “Gimme Shelter”

The ’60s were rife with societal and political tension. The Rolling Stones attempted to convey as much of the feeling many of their contemporaries were feeling at the time in “Gimme Shelter.” Though it isn’t the same as being there, Jagger does a pretty good job at elucidating the powerful feelings of anger, fear, frustration, and uncertainty.

Ooh, see the fire is sweepin’

Our very street today

Burns like a red coal carpet

Mad bull lost your way

War, children, it’s just a shot away

It’s just a shot away

War, children, it’s just a shot away

It’s just a shot away

3. “Street Fighting Man”

“Even though I was living in America only part time, I was influenced,” Jagger once said of the inescapable effects of the Vietnam War. “All those images were on television. Plus, the spill out onto campuses.” “Street Fighting Man” is just one of many Stones songs written in protest of that conflict. As one could guess, this song prompted mixed emotions from listeners, but those that were fed up with the war latch onto this tune for dear life.

Well, now what can a poor boy do

Except to sing for a rock and roll band?

‘Cause in sleepy London Town

There’s just no place for street fighting man, no

Hey, think the time is right

For a palace revolution

‘Cause where I live the game to play

Is compromise solution

4. “Sympathy for the Devil”

“Sympathy for the Devil” is perhaps the Rolling Stones’ most widely applicable protest song. Jagger assumes the role of the devil, taking credit for conflicts and injustices throughout human history. In many ways, this track is a protest song for war and other upheavals as general concepts.

Stuck around St. Petersburg

When I saw it was a time for a change

Killed the Tsar and his ministers

Anastasia screamed in vain

I rode a tank, held a general’s rank

When the blitzkrieg raged

And the bodies stank

(Photo by Manchester Mirror/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)