Here’s Every Song That Will Be Performed at the 2024 CMA Awards: Full Performer List

In addition to the diverse and decorated set of presenters at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, the show includes some of country music’s finest acts and most notable songs. Airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 20, four out of the five Entertainer of The Year nominees are set to take the stage. Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson are bound for the stage. The only nominee not performing, or at least yet to be announced, is Morgan Wallen.

CMA’s Long List of Live Acts

Regarding the nominees, when Stapleton takes the stage he will perform “What Am I Gonna Do” from his album, Higher. He will also perform alongside Post Malone and sing their F-1 Trillion collaboration, “California Sober.” Malone will also perform “Yours” as a solo act. Another duet to take place on stage will be Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn’s performance of their 2006 hit, “Believe.”

ETY nominees to go solo include Lainey Wilson singing “4x4xU” and Luke Combs performing “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.” New faces performing are Shaboozey singing “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Teddy Swims accompanying Thomas Rhett on the tune, “Somethin’ ’Bout a Woman.”

Some more familiar faces not yet noted include Luke Bryan singing “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” and Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with Dierks Bentley performing Tom Petty’s classic “American Girl.” Furthermore, Megan Moroney plans to perform “Am I Okay” and Kacey Musgraves will play her tune “The Architect.” Bailey Zimmerman will also perform his hit single “New to Country.”

Lastly, there will be an incredible performance by an undisclosed list of artists to honor George Strait as he receives the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Despite this already incredibly expensive list, the CMA’s have yet to announce all of the artists and their respective songs. So plan to possibly see some unexpected faces on country music’s biggest night this Wednesday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Some other notable acts not mentioned include Riley Green and Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Noah Kahan, Cody Johnson, and Ashley McBryde.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images