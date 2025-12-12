4 One-Hit Wonders That No One Alive in the 1970s Could Forget

Ready to enjoy a few throwback one-hit wonders from the 1970s that will immediately transport you back to that decade? If you were upright and conscious in the 70s, there’s no way you managed to escape these four tunes on the airwaves. And that’s not a bad thing, either. Each of these tracks is fantastic. Let’s take a look!

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin (1970)

Personally, this is one of my favorite early 1970s songs, and the band behind it would technically be considered one-hit wonders. “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin dropped in 1970, and was famously produced by Bee Gees alum Maurice Gibb. It’s a fun little pop tune, and it was quite the humble hit back in 1970. “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sadly, Tin Tin’s only other charting hit in the US was the 1971 song “Is That The Way”, which peaked at No. 59. They would disband in 1973.

“Easy Loving” by Freddie Hart (1971)

If you’re a big country music fan, you’ve definitely heard the 1971 tune “Easy Loving” by singer/songwriter Freddie Hart. This ode to being in love with one special person was an important hit for Hart, as it was released after the song “California Grapevine” failed to make it to the Top 40 of the country charts. “Easy Loving”, however, was a No. 1 hit on that chart and also made it to No. 17 on the Hot 100. It would be Hart’s only hit on that latter chart.

“Heaven On The 7th Floor” by Paul Nicholas (1977)

This wouldn’t be a proper 1970s one-hit wonder list without mentioning at least one disco song. “Heaven On The 7th Floor” by Paul Nicholas hit the airwaves in 1977, and it was a No. 6 Hot 100 hit for the British singer. The song remains his only Top 40 hit in the United States.

“My Sharona” by The Knack (1979)

No matter your age, you’ve probably heard “My Sharona” by The Knack on at least a few occasions. This might be one of the most memorable one-hit wonders of the 1970s. And it’s a pretty great example of what early power pop sounded like. “My Sharona” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well across the globe. The song would be the band’s only Top 10 hit in the States, and their only Platinum Certified tune.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images