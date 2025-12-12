3 Songs From 1994 That Turned Country Into Pop Culture

In the ’90s, country earned massive crossover appeal. Though the genre was popular for decades before, it wasn’t until the ’90s that country artists got as much of a spotlight as pop artists. The three songs below were indicative of that change. These country hits, all released in 1994, helped to solidify country’s standing in pop culture. Did these songs make you a country fan?

“Any Man of Mine” (Shania Twain)

Shania Twain is a country artist who all but invented the idea of “crossover success.” Few before her had earned such a diverse listenership. Her unique brand of pop-tinged country not only put her on the map, but the genre as a whole in many corners of the world.

Released in 1994, “Any Man of Mine” was a shoo-in for honky tonk play in Nashville and other country markets. But it also wowed fans who typically wouldn’t count themselves as country fans. “Any Man of Mine” was so catchy and so universally understood that you didn’t have to have any genre context to enjoy it.

“Don’t Take the Girl” (Tim McGraw)

Though Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take the Girl” is undoubtedly country, the universal themes of loss and love made it a crossover success in 1994.

McGraw takes the listener through several years in one couple’s life. From childhood cooties to marriage, this couple sees high times and low. Like any good country song, “Don’t Take the Girl” uses the titular phrase several times throughout, revealing new meanings each time. The twist at the end of the song is heartwrenching. It has an emotionality that listeners of all genres can relate to.

“Wild One” (Faith Hill)

Like Twain, Faith Hill had massive crossover success in the ’90s. One song that solidified her standing as a universal artist was the 1994 release “Wild One.”

When she was three years old on her daddy’s knee / He said, “You can be anything you wanna be” / She’s a wild one / Runnin’ free, Hill sings in this timeless hit about a rebellious child. This song was pop-friendly enough to be agreeable to a wide range of listeners.

