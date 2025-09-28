4 Pro Sports Teams With an Epic Signature Song

Whether you’re watching an MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL game, chances are music is a big part of the festivities. Live sporting events have long leaned on songs to pump crowds up during less-than-stellar games and lean into the excitement of a big win.

Videos by American Songwriter

Keep reading for four sports teams that have an epic signature song.

Boston Red Sox

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” has been associated with the Boston Red Sox since 1999. ESPN reported that, at the time, the Red Sox’s musical director, Amy Tobey, played the track at the request of public address announcer Ed Brickley. He asked her to play the song because Billy Fitzpatrick, the team’s scoreboard operator, had just welcomed a baby girl named Caroline.

After that night, the outlet reported, Tobey worked it into the regular rotation of songs, though she’d only play it when the Sox were winning. Charles Steinberg changed that when he joined the company as an Executive Vice President in 2002. He came to believe that the song may have “transformative powers” to lift the spirits of a melancholy crowd during a less-than-ideal game. Tobey was initially against the idea, but eventually agreed. Since then, the tune has played over Fenway Park’s speakers during the eighth inning of every Red Sox game.

Chicago Bulls

The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” made its way to the NBA in 1984 when Chicago Bulls announcer Tommy Davis heard the song in a movie theater, Variety reported. Per the outlet, Davis became so captivated “by the 114-second track’s signature echo-drenched synthesizer riff and roof-raising guitar solo” that he purchased the accompanying album and began practicing player intros over it. Soon enough, the song became forever linked to Michael Jordan’s then-team.

“It’s incredible,” writer Alan Parsons told the outlet of the song’s NBA usage. “I’m so proud that this is the case, especially since a sports theme was the very last thing on my mind when I wrote it. Although they may not know the identity of the artist, it is without a doubt the most-played piece of music that I’ve ever recorded.”

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are closely associated with Todd Rundgren’s “Bang the Drum All Day”. According to The Milwaukee Record, the tradition dates back decades. Mike McKenna, the Packers’ game producer, started playing the song after Green Bay touchdowns at Lambeau Field. With QB Brett Favre leading the Super Bowl-winning team at the time, the song was heard frequently during games.

“I’m kind of happy that I’ve done something that penetrated the consciousness of the culture in this way that everybody knows it,” Rundgren told ESPN in a 2011 interview. “Even if they can’t remember where the hell they first heard it.”

Nashville Predators

If the Nashville Predators score a goal at Bridgestone Arena, you can expect the crowd to quickly stand up and sing along to Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It“, which he released in 1995.

Years later, when McGraw’s hometown hockey team asked him to record a special version for the club, he obliged. The Preds version of the song replaces the line “Don’t know what it is ’bout that little girl’s lovin’” with “Don’t know what it is ’bout the Predators scoring.”

The lyric change—and the accompanying video of McGraw performing the track that plays on the jumbotron—always gets a huge response from the crowd.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA