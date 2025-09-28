3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s Who Should Have Been Huge

Do decades even exist anymore? Of course, we’re kidding. But when you look back at the 20th century, there seems to be such a clear distinction between, say, the 50s and the 80s, the 70s and the 90s. But the 2010s? Are they much different than the 2000s or the 2020s? Well, when you think of the art and music from those decades… the answer just might be yes.

Below, we wanted to dive into three songs from three artists from the 2010s. We wanted to take a look at the work and the people who made it. Why? Despite the vagueness in eras, we think these three artists should have been much bigger than they ended up being. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2010s who should have been huge.

Gotye

Who among us didn’t consider their past relationships, their past breakups, and wonder why they didn’t yield fruit—either as longer-term partnerships or as fodder for the next big music hit? Yes, the Australia-based Gotye struck oil with the 2011 breakup song, “Somebody That I Used To Know”, which went on to garner billions of streams. But where was the follow-up? Where was the second hit track? What happened here? We would love to live in a world where Gotye had an album’s worth of greatest hits.

Walk The Moon

Is Walk the Moon’s 2015 song “Shut Up And Dance” the catchiest track of all time? It’s one that gets in your bones and electrifies them, turning your blood neon. When the offering hits, suddenly you’re in a club dancing with the most beautiful person you’ve ever met. It’s more of a fantasy than a musical number. And that’s why we’re shocked that the Cincinnati, Ohio-born band Walk the Moon doesn’t boast 25 platinum records. The muse is fickle, it would seem!

Foster The People

Most songs that we seem to know by heart even before we realize it are older. They’re tracks like “Rockin’ Robin” or “Lollipop” from the 1950s. But somehow, the 2011 track “Pumped Up Kicks” from Foster The People is the newest version of that dynamic. It seems like the first time we heard it, we already knew the lyrics. That’s some magical writing. But it’s also why the tune charted all over the world and hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. We would love more!

