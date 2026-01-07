4 Rascal Flatts Songs That Will Always Be Played on Country Radio

In 2000, Rascal Flatts burst onto the country music scene with “Prayin’ For Daylight”. For two decades after that, the trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney, released hit after hit after hit.

In 2020, Rascal Flatts announced they were disbanding after a farewell tour. The tour didn’t happen that year, but fortunately, it wasn’t the final chapter for Rascal Flatts. The three reunited to tour and release an album again in 2025, and are now working on new music. While their next record will no doubt be outstanding, these four Rascal Flatts songs are so good, they will always be played on country radio.

“Bless The Broken Road”

“Bless The Broken Road” is on their Feels Like Today album. Written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd, and Jeff Hanna, the 2004 single became a crossover hit for the Flatts, staying at the top of the country charts for five weeks.

The sweet song, still used in weddings today, says, “Every long lost dream led me to where you are / Others who broke my heart, they were like Northern stars / Pointing me on my way into your loving arms / This much I know is true / That God blessed the broken road / That led me straight to you.”

Interestingly, before it became a big hit for Rascal Flatts, Hanna released it with his Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Hummon also released a version of the song, as did singer Melodie Crittenden.

“Life Is A Highway”

“Life Is A Highway” might be one of Rascal Flatts’ most pivotal singles, even though it didn’t reach No. 1 for them. A cover of the Tom Cochrane song, who first released it in 1991, Chris LeDoux also had a hit with it in 1998. But in 2006, Rascal Flatts released a version for the Pixar film, Cars.

In the almost two decades since then, “Life Is A Highway” has been part of the trio’s live shows. It is also the name of both their farewell tour that never happened, and their 2025 reunion tour. In addition, Rascal Flatts named their star-studded 2025 duets album, Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets.

“Summer Nights”

In 2009, Rascal Flatts released “Summer Nights”, a warm-weather anthem we still want to keep playing as soon as the warm weather hits. LeVox wrote the song with Busbee and Brett James.

“Summer Nights” says, “Summer nights / Everybody, are you with me? / Let that Igloo cooler mark your piece of paradise / Summer nights / Everybody’s feeling sexy / Holler if you’re ready for some summer nights.”



“I Dare You”

“I Dare You” is the only original song on Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets. Sung with the Jonas Brothers, the song is written by Nick Jonas, Shay Mooney, Dewain Whitmore Jr., and Tommy English.

DeMarcus reveals it is the writers who first thought of Rascal Flatts for the uptempo tune.

“They came to us, and they were like, ‘We feel like this is a chorus that sounds like Rascal Flatts,” DeMarcus tells Taste of Country. “And we’d love to be a part of it, if it’s something you guys are open to.’”

“I Dare You” says, “So, I dare you / I dare you to love somebody like me / Yeah, I dare you / I dare you to let me be your everything / Oh, I dare you / I dare you to run and, baby, don’t look back / I know it scares you ’cause no one prepared you / But baby, I dare you.”



Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images