3 Rock Songs That Worked Because of When They Were Released

A lot of success is due to timing. This is especially true of the music industry. You have to capture lightning in a bottle if you want a hit. If an artist has anything to say in their music, the listening public needs to be primed and ready to receive it. That was the case for the three rock songs below. Each of these hits was released at precisely the right time. Any other release date, and these songs might not have become as influential as they are.

“London Calling” (The Clash)

The Clash’s “London Calling” was an urgent, anxious cry in the late ’70s that reflected the emotions of a nation spiraling out of control. England in 1979 was careening into a period of unrest. That unrest could really only be scored by one genre: punk rock.

“London Calling” was released right as punk was hitting its first wave, helping to establish the sub-genre. Given the cultural ideas of the time in England (and the U.S.), this rock song found the perfect backdrop to turn the tides of rock. If this song had been released later within the punk timeline, it might seem a tad soft.

“Born in the U.S.A.” (Bruce Springsteen)

The political mood of the U.S. in the mid-’80s was divided. While optimism surged, unresolved distrust from the Vietnam era persisted. These mixed emotions were enshrined in Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

Some listeners took this song as a patriotic ode to the American way of life, while others saw Springsteen’s true intention in making this song a protest anthem. Released at any other time, the cleverly hidden motive of this song wouldn’t have worked as well, and perhaps it wouldn’t have been the generation-defining hit it is.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana)

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” was a moment in and of itself. The early ’90s marked a stark, harsh departure from the rock style of the ’80s. The release of this Nirvana staple made it clear that there was no going back to new wave dance floor anthems.

If this song had been released earlier, it likely wouldn’t have been accepted by a not-yet-fully-disgruntled youth. Any later, this song would’ve been trite, robbed of its abrasive energy.

(Photo by English/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)