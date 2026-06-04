4 Rock Anthems That Would Make for Epic Baseball Walk-up Songs

It’s baseball season, and you know what that means. It’s the perfect time of year to think about what our imaginary walk-up songs would be. Here are four epic rock anthems that I think would do just the trick if you want to rattle your competitors.

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“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Perhaps one of the most epic rock songs ever, “I Love Rock N’ Roll” boasts a pretty simple message: Rock ‘n’ roll is where it’s at. You might be too distracted by the iconic chorus to notice, but it’s also a bit of a love story.

The song starts when the singer notices a cute kid dancing by the record machine and ends with what can be perceived as a late-night rendezvous. In addition to this track, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts‘ “Bad Reputation” could also be a good choice for a walk-up anthem.

“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have famously adopted this song, so it’s really no surprise that it makes this list. There’s definitely a reason that cheering along to this track has become a favorite tradition for Dallas sports fans. “Thunderstruck” is simple, yet powerful, and definitely a badass choice if you’re stepping up to a challenge.

“Don’t Bring Me Down” by Electric Light Orchestra

I mean, come on. This song is a classic. Apparently, it’s supposed to be about a girl who thinks she’s too good for her partner. Lyrically, that totally makes sense. However, when I hear this song, I think of it more as a “you can’t bring me down” type of anthem.

You got me runnin’, goin’ out of my mind

You got me thinkin’ that I’m wastin’ my time

Don’t bring me down

No, no, no, no, no

Ooh-ooh-hoo

I’ll tell you once more before I get off the floor

Don’t bring me down.

“Hold The Line” by Toto

It can be a challenge to decipher what this song is actually about, but it does have a couple of sick guitar licks. I think when it comes down to it, a strong guitar part is probably more important walk-up material-wise. Steve Lukather came up with the riff that plays after the second chorus. In addition to helping found Toto, Lukather has played on other projects like Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

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