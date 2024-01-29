4 Rock Biographies You Should Read in 2024 – If You Haven’t Already

Sometimes listening to music isn’t enough. The most passionate music fans want to be integrated even further into the world of their favorite artists. If you count yourself among that pack, check out four music biographies/memoirs that you need to read this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Life – Keith Richards

Who wouldn’t want to read about one of rock’s most influential guitarists? The Rolling Stones are one of the most enduring rock bands of all time. Naturally, their storied history is one to savor. You can learn about their career trajectory from Keith Richards‘ perspective in Life. Released in 2010, this memoir sees Richards write about the gamut of his experience. From his childhood to the immense success of the Stones, you can read about it all in this stellar book.

[RELATED: Keith Richards’ Least Favorite Album by The Rolling Stones]

2. England’s Dreaming – Jon Savage

Jon Savage delivers the definitive account of British punk in England’s Dreaming. More specifically, the journalist puts a focus on the Sex Pistols, one of the country’s most anarchical musical exports. While readers get to learn about the group’s history, Savage also paints a bigger picture. If you’re a punk stalwart or a burgeoning fan, this is the biography that will inundate you to all the nooks and crannies of this movement.

3. George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle – Philip Norman

George Harrison was always considered the quiet Beatle. If you’re a fan that finds themselves looking for more information on the guitarist, you should check out George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle by Philip Norman. The scope of this book is astounding. From Harrison’s musical pursuits, to his relationships, to his spiritual journey, this book covers it all.

4. Just Kids – Patti Smith

Patti Smith is much more than a musician. Her skills extend far beyond any labels we could place on her. Among the sprawling descriptor she requires is the word “Author.” She has many works to her name, but we’ve decided to put a focus on Just Kids. This memoir sees Smith detail her journey to becoming the creative we know her as today. Along the way she encounters artist Robert Mapplethorpe and subsequently has a torrid love affair. Smith handles every aspect of this book with unbridled honesty, a discerning eye, and tact.

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)