4 Rock Hits From 1971 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

1971 was an incredible year in rock music. The beginning of a new decade, these four songs became hits in 1971, but are so good, likely every kid from the 1970s can still sing along to them word for word today.

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“American Pie” by Don McLean

“American Pie” is more than eight minutes long. Still, that doesn’t mean fans still don’t know all of the words by heart. Written and released by Don McLean, the song is about the tragic plane crash of 1959 that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens. It is the title track of McLean’s sophomore record.

McLean’s first No. 1 single, “American Pie” says, “So bye bye, Miss American Pie / Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry / And them good ole boys were drinking whiskey ‘n rye / Singin’ this’ll be the day that I die / This’ll be the day that I die.”

“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night

One of Three Dog Night’s biggest hits, “Joy To The World” is on their Naturally album. The song is written by Hoyt Axton.

“Joy To The World” says, “Jeremiah was a bull frog / Was a good friend of mine / I never understood a single word he said / But I helped him drink his wine / And he always had some mighty fine wine / Singin’ / Joy to the world / All the boys and girls, now / Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea / Joy to you and me.”

“I Feel The Earth Move” by Carole King

On Carole King’s sophomore Tapestry record is “I Feel The Earth Move”. Written by King, the song is one of her early No. 1 singles.

“I Feel The Earth Move” says, “I feel the earth move under my feet / I feel the sky tumbling down, tumbling down / I feel my heart start to trembling / Whenever you’re around.”

“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and Martin Quittenton wrote “Maggie May”. The song is on Stewart’s third studio album, Every Picture Tells A Story.

“Maggie May” is based on a true story about a relationship Stewart had with a much older woman. The song begins with, “Wake up, Maggie / I think I got something to say to you / It’s late September and / I really should be back at school.”

“Maggie May” is Stewart’s first No. 1 hit. The success of the song is ironic, since his record label originally wanted “Reason To Believe” to be a single. But “Maggie May”, the B-side of the song, is what fans gravitated towards instead. The success of the song is surprising, since “Maggie May” is not the typical verse and chorus format.

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