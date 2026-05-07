Fans are getting an update on Bonnie Tyler’s condition. In the wake of the news that the 74-year-old singer underwent emergency surgery in Portugal, her spokesman released a statement.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery,” the spokesperson told The BBC. “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

Correio da Manha, a newspaper in Portugal, further reported that “the singer is unconscious and connected to a breathing ventilator in the intensive care unit.”

News of Tyler’s health woes first broke on May 6 when her team posted an update to her website.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to the hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

The statement concluded, “We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

What to Know About Bonnie Tyler

Tyler is best known for her 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The singer has continued making music in the years since. In fact, she released her latest single, “Only Love,” in March.

Tyler had plans to keep busy this summer. Beginning on May 22, Tyler has shows scheduled all over Europe. Currently, the last show on her calendar in a Dec. 17 in Cardiff, Wales.

In a March interview, Tyler told Hello! how she was feeling ahead of her tour.

“I’m fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I’m really enjoying doing the shows,” she said. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

“I love it,” Tyler added of performing, before noting of her set list, “I always do the old hit records and some new stuff. I still record new material because my fans cry out for it.”

Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns