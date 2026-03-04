4 Rock Hits From the Year 1980 That We Still Love Today

Looking back on it now, 1980 sure seems like it was a boom time for rock and roll. Between veteran acts still getting it done and newer artists from the New Wave craze, it was a good time for fans of the genre.

Many top rock acts crossed over to the Top 10 of the pop charts in that calendar year. Let’s look back at four rock hits from the era we won’t soon forget.

“You May Be Right” by Billy Joel

Some would classify Joel as a singer-songwriter who occasionally played rock and roll. His Glass Houses album from 1980 certainly found him rocking out more consistently and furiously than he ever had before. Although he protested about classifications a bit at the time (see the hit “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”), Joel clearly was influenced by New Wavers such as Elvis Costello and Joe Jackson on the album. “You May Be Right” stands out as one of the best examples of how Joel and his band could bring the thunder. Driven by a churning guitar riff, the song features Joel mostly screaming out the lyrics in defiance. The killer single rose to No. 7 on the charts.

“Fire Lake” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet

Bob Seger made it a goal of his to procure a No. 1 album when he made Against The Wind. He determined what it would take and then wrote and recorded songs to that effect. Knowing that, you might fear that the product would come out sounding cold and calculated. But the album turned out to be just the opposite, as Seger hit peak after peak. The title track also proved to be a monster 1980 smash for Seger, but that’s more of a ballad. “Fire Lake”, on the other hand, features an indelible rock-soul groove and some expert backing vocals from members of the Eagles. Seger sings lyrics for this No. 5 hit that are a bit more cryptic than his usual. Ultimately, it’s a potent tale about choices made and consequences faced.

“Hungry Heart” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen had accomplished every career goal you might imagine heading into the making of his 1980 album The River. A big hit single still eluded him, however. As a kid, he fell in love with rock and R&B songs that were popular in the charts, so he craved that kind of success. Yet he almost gave away the song that would finally earn him a Top 10 spot. Springsteen initially intended to donate “Hungry Heart” to The Ramones after he wrote it. Luckily, he and the E Street Band took their own shot at it. Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan of The Turtles sang backing vocals on the song. If Springsteen’s vocals seem uncharacteristically high, it’s because they were sped up a shade in the studio for this No. 5 single.

“Let My Love Open The Door” by Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend was writing songs like crazy in the latter half of the 70s. He was trying to rev The Who back up again following the death of drummer Keith Moon. But he was also interested in cultivating a solo career. The fact that he was battling substance issues at the time should have worked against him. Yet Townshend managed to churn out enough material to keep all boats afloat. From his 1980 album Empty Glass came “Let My Love Open The Door”. Always a proponent of synths with The Who, Townshend used them here as colorful flourishes around a peppy mid-tempo beat. It was unusual at the time to hear him so chipper and hopeful. Folks liked it. The song became his biggest ever US solo hit after reaching No. 9.

