3 One-Hit Wonders From 1999 That Explain the End of a Decade

The end of the 1990s was a strange time. Not only was a tumultuous decade coming to an end, but there were real legitimate fears that Y2K was going to disturb important systems all over the world when the clock struck midnight on December 31, 1999.

Videos by American Songwriter

As a result, the music at the end of the 1990s was very unique and specific. Here below, we wanted to dive into three very important examples of that. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1999 that explain the end of a decade.

“Lost In You” by Chris Gaines from ‘Garth Brooks In…The Life Of Chris Gaines’ (1999)

Did you know one of history’s most famous and accomplished artists had an alter ego? Perhaps that’s what happens when you can sell out stadiums left and right and you release several No. 1 albums in a decade on the Billboard Top 200. Indeed, Garth Brooks had it all in the 1990s. He was one of music’s biggest names. So, what did he do? Take on another—the moniker Chris Gaines. And it was that alter ego that garnered a hit with the 1999 track, “Lost In You”. There is nothing more end-of-the-1990s than that fact!

“Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega from ‘A Little Bit Of Mambo’ (1999)

Those who were there remember. At the end of the 1990s, there was a strange dance craze. Everyone was trying out new steps to impress their dates—from swing to mambo. And one of the beneficiaries of that trend was Lou Bega, thanks to his 1999 tune, “Mambo No. 5”. Not only was it a song that got a lot of people moving, but it also rose up the charts and made him famous.

“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim from ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ (1999)

Speaking of songs that made you dance, Fatboy Slim’s “Praise You” most assuredly falls into that category. Electronic music had come into fashion at the end of the decade and Fatboy Slim took advantage of that, to be sure. He also added fuel to the flames with this song that sticks in your head like bubblegum does to the bottom of a pair of sneakers.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images