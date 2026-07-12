4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Late 1970s

The late 1970s were an interesting time for popular music. Like the late 1960s a decade before, it was the culmination of years of creativity. But it was also a transition period, a bridge as the calendar turned over a new page.

Here below, we wanted to dive into four songs from the era that we continue to return to. These are four tunes that sum up the time period. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the late 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Wall’ (1979)

Play video

Where would the 1970s be without Pink Floyd? The band created music that echoed off the mountaintops, and they did it while opening minds and pulling back the curtain on society. Whether you’re talking about their LP, The Dark Side Of The Moon, from the middle of the decade, or other LPs like The Wall from the end of it, Pink Floyd remains indispensable.

“London Calling” by The Clash from ‘London Calling’ (1979)

Play video

While swelling, anthemic classic rock is an important part of music history, so too is the more speedy, intentional punk rock. And no group symbolized the power of the sub-genre quite like The Clash. It’s no wonder the band has a whole day named after them (International Clash Day). Their music got your hips shaking and your brain sharper.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie from ‘Parallel Lines’ (1978)

Play video

There has never been a band like Blondie since Blondie. The group bridged rock, rap, disco, and more, all while being magnetic and eye-opening. And in 1978, the band, which was fronted by Debbie Harry, released their signature tune, “Heart Of Glass”. If you’ve heard this song once, you can remember it for a lifetime. It lives in your brain rent-free.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

Play video

It’s amazing that Fleetwood Mac could make music at all. But to make iconic songs that lasted throughout the decades? That’s stunning. And it all happened while internal drama, from breakups to affairs, played out like a soap opera. But television show plots aside, Rumors is an impeccable LP. The 1977 record helped shape rock in the moment, and it continues to even today.

Photo by Julian Yewdall/Getty Images