3 Unlikely Music Legends Who Beat the Odds

These three music legends beat the odds. Though we see them as iconic, larger-than-life figures today, they were once young hopefuls facing a mammoth task: pushing through the millions of artists who want to hit the big time. All of these artists overcame the projections and became the biggest names in music.

The Beatles Taking on America

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Though The Beatles would go on to be some of the biggest music legends ever to perform, not many people would’ve thought they would’ve cracked America as quickly and impressively as they did. Prior to their move across the pond, few English acts had been able to pierce the transatlantic movement. The Beatles beat the odds and became the driving force behind the British Invasion.

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After their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Beatles were set for steady success. On paper, the barrier of entry for this band to make the jump over to America would’ve been too big to surpass. In practice, they broke barriers quicker than any band in history.

Dolly Parton’s Humble Beginnings

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Dolly Parton‘s beginnings were as humble as it gets. She’s never been afraid to explore that part of her story, embodying the American dream. If you wrote the beginning of her story down and had to guess where she would end up, being one of the greatest music legends ever might not be the first option.

Nevertheless, Parton’s career has taken her to unimaginable places. Her life is a far cry from the “Tennessee Mountain Home” that she grew up in. She’s kept her humble beginnings in one hand while reveling in the limelight.

Tony Iommi Losing His Fingers

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It’s kind of difficult to play guitar without your fingertips. Nevertheless, Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi defied those odds. When he was 17 years old, Iommi lost part of his fingers in a sheet metal accident. That didn’t set him up for a thriving career as a musician on paper.

He compensated by covering his fingers with makeshift prosthetics made from melted bottle caps and learned to play guitar in a new way. Talk about doing anything you can to make your dream come true. He would later join Black Sabbath and become a driving force in the world of metal music. Without his perseverance, an entire sub-genre of rock might not have developed.

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